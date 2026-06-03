A powerful windstorm has destroyed dozens of houses and damaged school facilities in parts of Jigawa State, leaving families displaced and students stranded....

A powerful windstorm has destroyed dozens of houses and damaged school facilities in parts of Jigawa State, leaving families displaced and students stranded.

Local and state authorities are now promising swift intervention to support affected communities and restore damaged infrastructure.

The disaster struck Kaugama Local Government Area following a heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that ripped off rooftops, damaged residential buildings, and affected parts of a boarding secondary school hostel.

Residents say the storm caused significant destruction, forcing many families to seek temporary shelter while students were left worried about their safety and accommodation.

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In response, the Chairman of Kaugama Local Government Council, Honourable Usman Masaki Dansule, directed the Department of Works and Housing to immediately begin renovation of the damaged school hostels to ensure students can return to a safe learning environment without delay.

The Chairman also expressed sympathy to victims and pledged to seek support from the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, for assessment and relief assistance.

He further instructed the Community and Social Development Department to compile the names of affected residents for necessary intervention.

Speaking on the incident, Chairman of the State Central Working Committee, Muhammad Danyayi, urged residents across Jigawa State to regularly clear drainages and culverts to improve water flow and reduce the impact of flooding during the rainy season.

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Meanwhile, in a related development, another windstorm has caused extensive damage at Government Day Secondary School, Kadira, in Guri Local Government Area.

The Executive Chairman of the Jigawa State Senior Secondary Education Board, Professor Abubakar Sabo Yushau, visited the school to assess the damage and reassure staff and students of the government’s commitment to restoring the affected facilities.

During the inspection, Professor Yushau described the incident as a major setback to the education sector but assured that immediate measures would be taken to ensure teaching and learning continue without disruption.

The damaged structures include two classroom blocks containing six classrooms, a newly constructed AGILE toilet facility, a water tank, and solar power installations within the school premises.

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The school principal, Malam Muhammad Saleh, commended the swift response by the Education Board, describing the visit as a demonstration of responsive leadership and commitment to quality education.

As the rainy season intensifies across the country, experts continue to emphasise the need for stronger infrastructure, environmental sanitation, and disaster preparedness to protect lives, property, and critical public facilities.