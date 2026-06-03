The Oyo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the abduction of Mrs. Adegoke Olubusayo Olaide and her twin sons, who were reportedly kidnapped in Ibadan....

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the abduction of Mrs. Adegoke Olubusayo Olaide and her twin sons, who were reportedly kidnapped in Ibadan.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Olayinka Ayanlade, the Commissioner of Police, immediately upon receiving the report, directed the Divisional Police Officer of the Challenge Division and other tactical teams to proceed to the scene of the incident and commence intensive investigations.

The police disclosed that the victim’s vehicle has been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to track down the abductors and secure the safe rescue of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The command assured residents that all necessary resources have been deployed to facilitate the rescue operation and ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the crime.

It added that investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction and bring the perpetrators to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also appealed to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could aid the ongoing investigation.