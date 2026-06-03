President Bola Ahmed has sent a congratulatory message to Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on his election as Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly Fifth Committee on Budget and Administration....

President Bola Ahmed has sent a congratulatory message to Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on his election as Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly Fifth Committee on Budget and Administration.

President Tinubu noted that the election of Senator Ibrahim is noteworthy at a particularly critical moment for the United Nations, as the world body navigates significant financial realignment while advancing critical institutional reforms to strengthen its effectiveness, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

President Tinubu’s words:

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“Your election to chair this important committee within weeks of official resumption at the UN validates your wealth of experience in public service, diplomacy, business leadership, and governance particularly as member of Nigerian Senate Committee on Budget and Appropriation and Chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

“Your previous roles in the private sector and public service distinctly equip you to provide the steady, strategic leadership required for this important responsibility.

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“Through your background as a respected legal scholar with commensurate expertise in International Taxation and Business Administration, you have consistently demonstrated intellectual acumen and a deep understanding of the global governance and financial systems, providing valuable insight into fiscal management, institutional efficiency, and sustainable growth.”

President Tinubu said he is confident that, just as the reforms at home are yielding positive results, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim’s experience and unwavering commitment to excellence will justify his selection as our Permanent Representative and make Nigeria proud in the work of the Fifth Committee and in support of the broader objectives of the United Nations.

“Congratulations once again on this remarkable achievement and on the confidence reposed in you by the international community,” the President concluded.