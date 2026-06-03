President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a dedicated public servant whose contributions have advanced national development....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a dedicated public servant whose contributions have advanced national development.

In a State House statement issued on Wednesday, President Tinubu joined family members, friends and associates in celebrating the minister, noting his long record of service across multiple sectors including education, agriculture, legislation, philanthropy and governance.

He commended Senator Enoh’s “brilliance, integrity and pursuit of excellence” throughout his career, adding that his impact had been evident in both public office and community service, particularly in Cross River State and beyond.

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The President also highlighted the minister’s role in supporting ongoing industrial reforms under the Federal Government’s economic agenda, including efforts linked to the Nigeria Industrial Policy (NIP), aimed at promoting innovation, attracting investment and strengthening local production capacity.

According to him, the administration’s broader “Nigeria First” approach to industrial development seeks to reduce import dependence while expanding domestic manufacturing and value addition.

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President Tinubu urged the minister to sustain his commitment to the industrial transformation agenda of the Renewed Hope programme, encouraging him to build on current reforms in the sector.

He prayed for good health, renewed strength and continued service for Senator Enoh as he marks the milestone age of 60.

Senator John Owan Enoh, who represents Cross River and currently serves as Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, has held various public offices over the years, including legislative responsibilities at the national level.