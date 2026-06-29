The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified its nationwide sensitisation campaign on the implementation of the Green Tax Surcharge ahead of its July 1, 2026 commencement, urging stakeholders to embrace the policy aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and cleaner vehicle imports. Contained in a post on X, the campaign which…...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified its nationwide sensitisation campaign on the implementation of the Green Tax Surcharge ahead of its July 1, 2026 commencement, urging stakeholders to embrace the policy aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and cleaner vehicle imports.

Contained in a post on X, the campaign which continued at the Apapa Area Command on Friday, brought together Customs officers, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, importers and other stakeholders under the theme, “Implementation of the Green Tax Surcharge and Related Fiscal Adjustments.”

Speaking on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the Zonal Coordinator for Zone A, Mohammed Babadende, said the exercise was designed to ensure stakeholders fully understand the new policy before its implementation.

“This sensitisation is designed to ensure that every stakeholder clearly understands the policy before implementation. Our objective is to eliminate uncertainty, promote voluntary compliance and guarantee uniform application of the Green Tax Surcharge across all commands,” Babadende said.

He explained that the initiative aligns with efforts to reduce carbon emissions, encourage the importation of environmentally friendly vehicles and support global environmental standards.

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In a technical presentation, the Comptroller in charge of Tariff, System Audit and Coordination, Murtala Muazu, said the Green Tax Surcharge differs from conventional fiscal measures and would require a separate assessment process.

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“The Green Tax Surcharge differs from conventional fiscal measures and will require a distinct assessment process,” Muazu said, adding that the Service had introduced a simplified implementation mechanism through the HS Code declaration platform.

Muazu also disclosed that the Federal Government had reduced import levies on vehicles from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, while duties on used vehicles had been cut from 15 per cent to five per cent to cushion the impact of the environmental surcharge.

Area Controllers at the event called on importers, licensed customs agents and members of the public to support the policy, noting that the reduction in import levies would lower the cost of doing business, facilitate legitimate trade and help reduce transportation costs across the country.

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Stakeholders who attended the sensitisation programme welcomed the initiative but urged the Nigeria Customs Service to sustain public awareness campaigns to ensure wider understanding and compliance ahead of the July 1 implementation date.