Seven national teams have officially secured qualification for the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the completion of the second round of group-stage matches, becoming the first countries to advance to the tournament’s knockout phase. Co-hosts Mexico and the United States are among the teams through,…...

Seven national teams have officially secured qualification for the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the completion of the second round of group-stage matches, becoming the first countries to advance to the tournament’s knockout phase.

Co-hosts Mexico and the United States are among the teams through, alongside Germany, Argentina, France, Norway and Colombia. Although each side has guaranteed progression with one match remaining, the final round of group fixtures will determine the group winners and shape the Round of 32 bracket.

With one round of group-stage matches still to be played, seven countries have already secured their places in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here’s how they qualified and who they will face next in the group stage.

1. Mexico (Group A)

Mexico became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage after opening their campaign with victories over South Africa and South Korea, securing six points from two matches. Their results guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A.

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Next Group Match: Czech Republic

2. United States (Group D)

The co-hosts booked their place in the Round of 32 after defeating Paraguay and Australia. Their 2-0 victory over Australia, combined with other results in the group, confirmed qualification with a match to spare.

Next Group Match: Türkiye

3. Germany (Group E)

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Germany secured progression after defeating Curaçao and then coming from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1. Ecuador’s draw with Curaçao later ensured the Germans could not finish outside the top two.

Next Group Match: Ecuador

4. Argentina (Group J)

The reigning world champions advanced after winning their opening two matches, including a 2-0 victory over Austria inspired by Lionel Messi’s brace. Six points from two games guaranteed Argentina a place in the knockout rounds.

Next Group Match: Jordan

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5. France (Group I)

France sealed qualification after following up their opening victory over Senegal with a commanding 3-0 win against Iraq. The six-point haul ensured Les Bleus would finish among the top two teams in the group.

Next Group Match: Norway. The encounter will determine the Group I winner.

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6. Norway (Group I)

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Norway joined France in the Round of 32 after victories over Iraq and Senegal. Their dramatic 3-2 win against Senegal secured a top-two finish and qualification with one game remaining.

Next Group Match: France

7. Colombia (Group K)

Colombia advanced after winning their first two matches, including a 1-0 victory over DR Congo courtesy of Daniel Muñoz’s second-half strike. The six points guarantee their place in the Round of 32.

Next Group Match: Portugal, with top spot in Group K still up for grabs.

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The final round of group-stage fixtures will now determine which of these teams finish as group winners and their eventual Round of 32 opponents.