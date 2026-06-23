Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name deeper into football history after becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The landmark achievement was confirmed by FIFA in a statement posted on its official X account, where the governing body hailed the Portugal star’s…...

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name deeper into football history after becoming the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The landmark achievement was confirmed by FIFA in a statement posted on its official X account, where the governing body hailed the Portugal star’s latest record-breaking feat.

“History for Cristiano Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments!” FIFA wrote, celebrating another milestone in the veteran forward’s illustrious career.

Ronaldo’s latest goal adds to a remarkable World Cup legacy that has spanned more than two decades, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continuing to defy age and expectations on football’s biggest stage.

Read Also: Ronaldo’s Goal Drought Deepens as Portugal Captain Goes 10 Major Tournament Matches Without a Goal

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The Portuguese icon had already established himself among the game’s greatest players through his achievements at club and international level, but the latest record further distinguishes him from every player to have competed in the World Cup.

With the 2026 tournament still ongoing, Ronaldo now has the opportunity to extend the record and add more chapters to a career that has consistently redefined football history.