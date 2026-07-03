The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the critical role of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) in strengthening discipline, leadership and operational effectiveness across the Nigerian Army. The reaffirmation was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele,…...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the critical role of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) in strengthening discipline, leadership and operational effectiveness across the Nigerian Army.

The reaffirmation was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, following the commissioning of the newly constructed 6 Division Regimental Sergeant Major’s House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The statement reads in part, “The COAS noted that the provision of dedicated and quality accommodation for RSMs is not only a welfare initiative but also a strategic investment in strengthening leadership at the unit level. He stressed that RSMs play a crucial role in translating command intent into action, maintaining cohesion among troops and ensuring operational directives are effectively executed.

“Lieutenant General Shaibu further highlighted that RSMs serve as a vital link between officers and soldiers, fostering mutual trust, professionalism and esprit de corps. According to him, their influence on discipline, mentorship and troop motivation significantly contributes to mission success in all theatres of operation.

Read Also: NADCEL 2026: 6 Brigade Holds Special Church Service To Mark Nigerian Army’s 163rd Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

“He added that providing conducive living conditions for key regimental leaders such as RSMs enhances their capacity to perform their responsibilities effectively, thereby improving overall operational readiness and performance. He reiterated that under his “Soldier First” philosophy, the welfare of personnel, especially those in critical leadership roles, remains a top priority.

The COAS maintained that continuous investment in welfare infrastructure, particularly for leadership cadres like RSMs, is essential to building a resilient, professional and combat-ready force capable of addressing Nigeria’s dynamic security challenges.”