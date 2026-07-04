Lionel Messi continued his remarkable FIFA World Cup legacy on Friday, scoring as Argentina defeated Cape Verde to book their place in the Round of 16 while setting two new tournament records. The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 29th minute as the defending champions secured victory over the…...

Lionel Messi continued his remarkable FIFA World Cup legacy on Friday, scoring as Argentina defeated Cape Verde to book their place in the Round of 16 while setting two new tournament records.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 29th minute as the defending champions secured victory over the tournament debutants, extending their unbeaten run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goal saw Messi become the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in eight consecutive World Cup appearances.

The 39-year-old also became the first footballer to make 30 FIFA World Cup appearances, breaking the previous all-time record.

Read Also: FULL LIST: 14 Records Lionel Messi Has Broken At The 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Messi’s strike took his World Cup tally to 20 goals, including six in the knockout stages, while moving him to seven goals at the 2026 tournament, strengthening his bid for the Golden Boot.

Argentina’s victory sends Lionel Scaloni’s side into the Round of 16 as they continue their quest to retain the FIFA World Cup title.