Ange Postecoglou has been named the new head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after signing a two-year contract that will see him manage Cristiano Ronaldo next season. The Australian replaces Jorge Jesus, who left the club after guiding Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title. Postecoglou returns to…...

Ange Postecoglou has been named the new head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after signing a two-year contract that will see him manage Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

The Australian replaces Jorge Jesus, who left the club after guiding Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title.

Postecoglou returns to management after being dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest within four months last year.

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The 60-year-old had also been strongly linked with the Scotland national team job as a potential successor to Steve Clarke before accepting the Al-Nassr role.

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“A new chapter. Mr Ange Postecoglou as coach of the first football team at Al-Nassr club. And that with a contract extending for two seasons,” the club announced on X.

“Our best wishes for success to him and his staff in their journey with the global club, God willing.”

Although Ronaldo is Postecoglou’s highest-profile player he will also be coaching the likes of Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix.