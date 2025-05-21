Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are set to meet in an unexpected all-English Europa League final in Bilbao, marking what some have called a clash of the undeserving — yet with everything still to play for.

Despite both clubs enduring dismal domestic seasons — with just one win each in their past 10 Premier League matches — thousands of travelling fans filled Gatwick Airport and Bilbao’s arrivals hall early Tuesday, creating the unmistakable buzz of a major European final.

Tottenham are aiming for their first piece of silverware since 2008 and their first European trophy since 1984. Manchester United, for all their inconsistency, could end the night with a third trophy in as many seasons and a seventh in Europe overall.

Crucially, victory guarantees a place in next season’s Champions League — a financial windfall in today’s commercialised football landscape that arguably rivals the prestige of the trophy itself. For some, the final is less about glory and more about revenue.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou faces a tactical dilemma. While his signature attacking style — known as “Angeball” — delivered strong performances against United earlier this season, Tottenham’s best European results came via a more pragmatic approach. Injuries to key creative players, including James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, may force a more cautious game plan.

United, meanwhile, welcome back defenders Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot, easing earlier injury concerns. The slower tempo of European football has suited experienced players like Casemiro and Harry Maguire, whose form has struggled under the physical demands of the Premier League.

As questions of form, style and financial gain loom over the fixture, one truth remains: this is a European final, and for all its peculiarities, someone will lift a trophy that will be remembered.