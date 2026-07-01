Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with West Ham United to sign highly-rated midfielder Mateus Fernandes in a club-record deal worth £85 million, according to Sky Sports. The transfer fee surpasses Spurs’ previous record signing of **Dominic Solanke**, who joined from Bournemouth for **£65 million** in August 2024. Sky Sports…...

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with West Ham United to sign highly-rated midfielder Mateus Fernandes in a club-record deal worth £85 million, according to Sky Sports.

The transfer fee surpasses Spurs’ previous record signing of **Dominic Solanke**, who joined from Bournemouth for **£65 million** in August 2024.

Sky Sports reports that the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has already been granted permission by West Ham to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move to north London.

Manchester United were also strongly interested in signing Fernandes and pushed throughout the transfer process. However, the Old Trafford club reportedly had reservations over the player’s desire to join them and remained unwilling to exceed their valuation.

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According to Sky Sports, United’s recruitment policy is centred on signing players who are fully committed to representing the club while avoiding inflated transfer fees.

Tottenham, on the other hand, were determined to secure Fernandes’ signature and were reportedly prepared to match any offer made by Manchester United to ensure they won the race.

Ultimately, United opted against matching Spurs’ £85 million bid, paving the way for the midfielder’s switch to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Within West Ham, club officials reportedly regard Fernandes as one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents, with some believing he possesses the potential to develop into a player of the calibre of former captain Declan Rice, who completed a £105 million move to Arsenal in 2023.

Tottenham’s determination to land Fernandes was influenced by last summer’s transfer window, when they missed out on several priority targets, including Bryan Mbeumo, who eventually joined Manchester United.