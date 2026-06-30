Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup round of 16, where they will face Brazil....

Erling Haaland scored a dramatic late winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

The Manchester City striker, who was rested for Norway’s 4-1 group-stage defeat to France, struck in the 86th minute to seal victory. The goal took his tournament tally to five in three matches, leaving him just one behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Haaland also extended his remarkable scoring streak in competitive matches for Norway, having now netted 25 goals in 13 games since October 2024.

Norway opened the scoring in the 39th minute through RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who curled a superb effort beyond Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Ivory Coast responded in the 74th minute when Manchester United winger Amad Diallo produced a brilliant solo run before finishing confidently to level the score.

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With the game heading towards a draw, Haaland delivered once again, tapping home Patrick Berg’s pass from close range four minutes from time to send Norway into the knockout stage.

Norway will now take on Brazil at MetLife Stadium, carrying an impressive record against the South Americans. The Norwegians are unbeaten in four previous meetings with Brazil, including a famous 2-1 victory in their only previous World Cup encounter at France 1998.