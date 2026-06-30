The Lagos State Government has continued its enforcement drive with the reopening of a blocked drainage channel along Chevron Drive, Lekki, which had reportedly been obstructed by Aje Residence Real Estate Agency....

The Lagos State Government has continued its enforcement drive with the reopening of a blocked drainage channel along Chevron Drive, Lekki, which had reportedly been obstructed by Aje Residence Real Estate Agency.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, noting that the drainage channel is a critical infrastructure designed to mitigate flooding and protect residents of the Ajiran community.

According to him, the enforcement operation faced resistance when a representative of the real estate firm allegedly mobilised armed uniformed personnel in an attempt to prevent government officials from carrying out their duties.

“Today, we continued the reopening of the blocked drainage channel along Chevron Drive, which had been obstructed by Aje Residence Real Estate Agency. This drainage channel is critical to mitigating flooding and protecting the Ajiran community,” Wahab wrote on X

The commissioner stated that normalcy was restored following the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, who directed the immediate withdrawal of the personnel.

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He added that the state government remains committed to strict enforcement of environmental regulations and would not tolerate any obstruction of lawful duties.

The statement continued, “During the enforcement operation, a principal representative of the real estate company mobilised nearly 20 uniformed personnel in an attempt to obstruct our officials from carrying out their lawful duties. Normalcy was restored following the timely intervention of the Inspector General of Police, @TunjiDisu1, who directed the immediate withdrawal of the personnel.”

Wahab reaffirmed that the administration would continue its environmental sanitation and drainage enforcement across Lagos State without bias.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to protecting lives and property across Lagos State. We will continue to enforce environmental laws without fear or favour, regardless of whose interests are affected,” Wahab concluded.