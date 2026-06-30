Morocco defeated the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw to secure a place in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup on Monday night....

Morocco defeated the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw to secure a place in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup on Monday night.

Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot-kick as last edition’s semi-finalists advanced to the knockout stage, while the Netherlands suffered the earliest World Cup exit in the nation’s history.

With the shootout level at 2-2 after four rounds, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a crucial save to deny Crysencio Summerville before Saibari calmly fired the winning penalty into the bottom-left corner, sending goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen the wrong way.

Morocco will now face Canada in the round of 16 on Saturday in Houston.

The Netherlands had looked set for victory after Cody Gakpo put his side ahead in the 72nd minute, finishing from a Crysencio Summerville assist.

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Gakpo was visibly emotional after scoring, with teammates and coaching staff rushing onto the pitch to embrace him. The forward recently revealed that he and his partner, Noa van der Bij, had lost their unborn child.

Morocco snatched a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time when Issa Diop headed home Chemsdine Talbi’s cross in the 91st minute to force extra time.

The North Africans nearly won the contest in the 97th minute after Soufiane Rahimi broke through on goal, but Verbruggen made an outstanding save to keep the Dutch in the match.

Neither side created another clear-cut chance during the remainder of extra time, sending the tie to penalties.

Morocco held their nerve from the spot to book their place in the last 16, where they will take on Canada.

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The match was the second at the tournament to be decided by penalties after Paraguay eliminated Germany earlier on Monday.

Morocco and the Netherlands entered the fixture as two of the highest-ranked teams remaining in the competition, sitting sixth and seventh respectively in the FIFA World Rankings.