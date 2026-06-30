South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against vigilante groups attempting to force undocumented immigrants out of the country as tensions rise ahead of the widely publicised June 30 deadline set by self-appointed groups....

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against vigilante groups attempting to force undocumented immigrants out of the country as tensions rise ahead of the widely publicised June 30 deadline set by self-appointed groups.

In a national address on Monday titled “Protest is both a right and a responsibility,” Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public concern over illegal immigration but insisted that only the government has the authority to enforce immigration laws.

The president’s remarks came amid confusion following calls by vigilante groups ordering undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa by June 30 or face arrest and deportation.

“Tomorrow, 30 June, marks the date that several groupings have identified for protests against undocumented immigration in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

He acknowledged widespread concerns over illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services, criminal syndicates exploiting the immigration system, and the impact on communities.

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“These concerns are real and they deserve to be heard,” he said.

Ramaphosa stressed that while the South African Constitution guarantees the right to protest, it does not permit intimidation, violence or unlawful actions.

“The right to protest is enshrined in our Constitution. It is a credit to our robust democratic order that people can express their grievances openly.

“But the right to protest and freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence,” he said.

The president noted that the government has acknowledged shortcomings in the country’s immigration system and is implementing reforms to strengthen border security, improve visa and asylum processes, enhance enforcement against undocumented immigration and combat corruption.

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“Government has accepted that our immigration system requires substantial reform.

“We are strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control,” he said.

He added that government would hold accountable anyone found to have enabled illegal immigration through corruption or weak enforcement.

“We also recognise that where our systems have failed, they must be corrected. Where corruption has enabled illegal immigration, those responsible must be held accountable. Where enforcement has been inadequate, it must improve,” Ramaphosa stated.

The president said consultations had been held with traditional leaders, labour unions, business organisations, religious groups and other stakeholders, many of whom supported government efforts while calling for tolerance and respect for the rule of law.

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Ramaphosa reiterated that while peaceful demonstrations are a constitutional right, criminal conduct would not be tolerated.

“Freedom comes with responsibility. The right to protest is one of the defining freedoms of our democracy, but every right carries corresponding responsibilities.

“Those who intend to protest should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights, dignity and safety of others.

“Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course,” he said.

He also reminded South Africans that many foreign nationals are lawfully resident in the country and make valuable contributions to society.

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“Some foreign nationals who live in South Africa are here lawfully.

“They work, study, raise families, invest in our economy and contribute positively to our society. They too are entitled to the protection of our laws and our Constitution,” the president said.