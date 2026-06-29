The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and San José State University (SJSU), California, are exploring a partnership to expand opportunities for Nigerian students and young professionals in technology, education and innovation....

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and San José State University (SJSU), California, are exploring a partnership to expand opportunities for Nigerian students and young professionals in technology, education and innovation.

The proposed collaboration was discussed during a strategic meeting between NiDCOM Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and the President of San José State University, Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson.

A key outcome of the meeting was the proposed Silicon Valley Tech Bridge Initiative, a summer programme at San José State University designed to provide Nigerian students and young professionals with hands-on training in emerging fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors and medical devices.

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According to NiDCOM, the programme will combine specialised academic coursework with industry exposure through engagements with leading technology companies such as Adobe, LinkedIn and Jabil.

Participants will also take part in Black Engineer Week, where they will receive mentorship and networking opportunities with Nigerian professionals in the diaspora.

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Dabiri-Erewa described the initiative as a major step towards equipping Nigerian youths with globally competitive skills while strengthening engagement with Nigeria’s highly accomplished diaspora community.

She said the proposed partnerships would create opportunities for young Nigerians to learn, innovate and compete on the global stage.

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The meeting also considered a proposed Fulbright Leadership Exchange Programme aimed at promoting academic collaboration, leadership development and institutional partnerships between Nigeria and San José State University.

Both sides further discussed the creation of cultural murals on the university campus to celebrate diversity and showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson reaffirmed San José State University’s commitment to building international partnerships that promote innovation, educational excellence and global engagement.

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Both parties expressed optimism that the proposed initiatives would create new opportunities for Nigerian students, researchers, entrepreneurs and technology professionals, while further strengthening the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the United States.