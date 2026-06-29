The Federal Government has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), marking the first major reform of the scheme since it was established 53 years ago....

The Federal Government has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), marking the first major reform of the scheme since it was established 53 years ago.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, announced the approval in a statement via his X handle, on Monday, June 29, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, describing it as a landmark step towards repositioning the scheme for national development and youth empowerment.

According to the minister, the reforms are aimed at transforming the NYSC into a skills-driven and productivity-focused institution that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

Here are the key things to know about the approved reforms:

1. Technology-driven mobilisation process

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The Federal Government will introduce a technology-driven call-up process to improve efficiency, transparency and the overall mobilisation of prospective corps members.

2. Safer deployment of corps members

The new framework provides for risk-sensitive deployment, ensuring corps members are posted to locations with greater consideration for their safety and security.

3. Redesigned six-week orientation programme

A redesigned six-week orientation programme with stronger focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, digital skills and specialised career streams

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4. Primary assignments to match qualifications

Under the reforms, corps members will receive skills-based primary assignments aligned with their academic backgrounds and career interests to enhance productivity and employability.

5. Civilian to head NYSC

The scheme will adopt a new governance structure with civilian operational leadership, while the military will continue to provide security support for corps members nationwide.

6. Better camp facilities

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The government will introduce a national grading and certification system to improve standards across NYSC orientation camps.

7. Passing Out Parade to be replaced

The traditional Passing Out Parade will be replaced with a new graduation ceremony, while corps members will also receive a redesigned NYSC uniform aimed at reflecting professionalism and national pride.

According to Olawande, the reform process began in 2025 through consultations involving the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination.

“This is more than a reform of an institution. It is an investment in Nigeria’s greatest asset, our young people. The future of the NYSC begins now, and it is brighter, more relevant and more impactful than ever,” the minister said.

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He added that the Federal Executive Council had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to begin the amendment of the NYSC Act and relevant regulations to provide the legal framework for implementing the reforms.