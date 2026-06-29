Brazil booked a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup after edging Japan 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner in Houston on Monday....

Brazil booked a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup after edging Japan 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner in Houston on Monday.

Gabriel Martinelli emerged as Brazil’s hero, scoring deep into added time to seal victory in an entertaining knockout clash at the NRG Stadium.

Japan had looked set to pull off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets after Kaishu Sano fired the Asian side ahead in the 29th minute with a well-executed counter-attacking move.

The five-time world champions struggled to respond before the break as Japan maintained their lead into half-time.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made a tactical change at the restart, introducing striker Endrick in place of midfielder Lucas Paqueta, a move that quickly transformed his side’s attacking threat.

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The equaliser arrived in the 56th minute when Casemiro headed home at the far post from a curling cross delivered by Gabriel Magalhaes.

With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Japan’s resistance was finally broken in stoppage time after Ao Tanaka lost possession on the edge of the penalty area. Martinelli capitalised on the mistake, taking a touch before firing home the decisive goal.

Brazil will now face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the Round of 16.