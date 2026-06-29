Chelsea have released a detailed statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the departure of former head coach Enzo Maresca, revealing that the Italian resigned midway through the 2025/26 season to pursue the opportunity of succeeding Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Blues admitted the campaign was “hugely disappointing” and said the…...

Chelsea have released a detailed statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the departure of former head coach Enzo Maresca, revealing that the Italian resigned midway through the 2025/26 season to pursue the opportunity of succeeding Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Blues admitted the campaign was “hugely disappointing” and said the disruption caused by the managerial change over the Christmas period played a major role in the club’s struggles.

“Chelsea FC appreciates the 2025/26 season was a hugely disappointing one for the Club and its supporters. A major contributing factor was the disruption caused as a result of changes that the Club was forced to make to the Head Coach position over the Christmas period,” the club said.

Chelsea explained that they felt it was necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding Maresca’s exit after recent developments.

According to the statement, the club was informed during the autumn of 2025 that Maresca believed he could have the chance to replace Guardiola at Manchester City at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Autumn last year, the Club was informed by our former Head Coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season,” Chelsea stated.

The club said it soon became apparent that Maresca was determined to take the City job despite being under a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

“It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate.”

Chelsea also disclosed that Maresca unexpectedly resigned in December 2025, leaving the club with little option but to accept his decision.

“In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Premier League club said it never wanted to replace its manager during the season but insisted it had to act in the best interests of the team and supporters.

“No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the Club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the Badge and accept his resignation.”

Chelsea also confirmed that confidential settlements had been reached with both Manchester City and Maresca, with compensation forming part of the agreements.

“In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation.”

The statement brings an end to months of speculation over Maresca’s departure and sheds light on Chelsea’s decision to part ways with the former manager before the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign.