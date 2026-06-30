The third batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa is expected to arrive in Lagos at about 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with 271 returnees on board....

The third batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa is expected to arrive in Lagos at about 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with 271 returnees on board.

The evacuation flight departed Johannesburg at approximately 5:00 a.m. local time and is scheduled to land in Lagos later this morning.

The latest evacuation is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing voluntary repatriation programme for Nigerians seeking to return home amid rising anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa.

The exercise also comes against the backdrop of the June 30 deadline declared by vigilante groups and other organisations demanding the departure of undocumented migrants from South Africa.

In a nationwide address on Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged public concerns over illegal immigration but warned that protests must remain peaceful and within the confines of the law. He cautioned against violence, intimidation, vandalism and attacks on foreign nationals, insisting that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the government.

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However, comments by some senior South African officials in recent months have done little to ease concerns over recurring xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.

The Federal Government has so far evacuated more than 300 Nigerians in two previous flights. Air Peace repatriated 260 Nigerians on June 11, while ValueJet brought back another 66 returnees on June 24.

More than 1,000 Nigerians are said to have registered with the Federal Government for voluntary evacuation from South Africa following years of recurring xenophobic attacks and growing hostility towards foreign nationals.

Although official figures are yet to confirm the exact number of Nigerians currently in South Africa, unverified reports estimate that about 15,000 Nigerians may still be living in the country.

Officials of relevant government ministries and agencies are expected to receive the latest batch of returnees on arrival in Lagos and provide the necessary support.

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Further details on the evacuation and post-arrival arrangements are expected after the aircraft lands.