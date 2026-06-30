The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the Institute of Education, Singapore, has commenced a nationwide capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through the training of instructors and educators across the country....

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the Institute of Education, Singapore, has commenced a nationwide capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through the training of instructors and educators across the country.

The initiative, titled “Train the Trainers (Pedagogy & Assessment) Programme,” is a 10-day intensive professional development programme jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the Institute of Education, Singapore.

The programme is being implemented in two cohorts, with the first batch of 60 TVET instructors drawn from federal and state institutions currently undergoing training in Abuja, while a second cohort of another 60 participants will receive similar training in Lagos.

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Speaking during the programme in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Special Programmes, Office of the Honourable Minister of Education, Mr. Adebayo Onigbanjo, said the initiative is designed to equip Nigerian TVET educators with globally recognised pedagogical and competency-based assessment skills that will improve teaching quality and learning outcomes.

According to him, the programme adopts a multiplier approach, whereby trained instructors will return to their respective institutions to train additional colleagues, significantly expanding the nation’s capacity to deliver quality technical education.

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He explained that the initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to reposition TVET as a major driver of economic growth, industrialisation, youth employment and national development.

Mr. Onigbanjo further disclosed that the programme is part of the growing education partnership between Nigeria and Singapore, focused on developing a new generation of highly skilled technical instructors capable of training thousands of students across the country.

He revealed that more than 1.3 million Nigerians registered for technical skills training following the launch of the Federal Government’s TVET initiative last year, underscoring the urgent need to expand the pool of qualified instructors nationwide.

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“We need more trainers.

Those being trained today will return to their schools and train their colleagues, enabling us to rapidly scale up teaching capacity across the country,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Technical Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Education on TVET, Dr. Nabila Mohamed, said the programme is focused on transforming technical education from predominantly theory-based instruction to competency-based practical learning that aligns with industry requirements.

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She explained that participants are being introduced to modern instructional techniques that will improve classroom engagement, practical demonstrations, hands-on learning and workplace readiness for students.

According to her, the programme will enable teachers to deliver technical education that equips learners with practical competencies required for employment and entrepreneurship.

Representing Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Services, Ms. Choo Poh Lian, Manager of the Academic Pedagogy Programme, explained that the training is centred on strengthening teaching methodology rather than specific technical trades.

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She noted that participants are receiving practical instruction on demonstration techniques, learner engagement, constructive feedback mechanisms and competency-based assessment methods aligned with international industry standards.

She added that the programme reflects Singapore’s commitment to sharing global best practices that prepare students to become workplace-ready graduates through effective practical instruction.

One of the participants, Mr. Odebode Adegoke of the Federal Science and Technical College, Ijebu-Imushin, Ogun State, described the training as timely and transformative, noting that it has introduced educators to innovative teaching approaches capable of significantly improving technical education delivery in Nigeria.

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He expressed confidence that the exposure to Singapore’s internationally recognised TVET model would enable instructors to adopt more practical, learner-centred and competency-based teaching methods that better prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce.

The Train the Trainers (Pedagogy & Assessment) Programme, scheduled to run from June 29 to July 10, represents another milestone in the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s technical and vocational education system, expanding the capacity of instructors, improving workforce readiness, and positioning TVET as a critical pillar for sustainable economic growth, industrial development and job creation.