Ivory Coast and Norway face off in one of the most intriguing ties of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, with a place in the last 16 at stake....

Ivory Coast and Norway face off in one of the most intriguing ties of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

The match pits the reigning African champions against a Norway side inspired by one of the world’s most prolific strikers, setting up a fascinating tactical battle between two teams with contrasting styles.

Road to the Knockout Stage

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E after defeating Ecuador 1-0, losing narrowly 2-1 to Germany and beating Curaçao 2-0 in their final group game. The Elephants scored first in all three group matches, highlighting their fast starts and attacking intent.

Norway topped their group after victories over Iraq and Senegal before suffering a 4-1 defeat to France in a match where coach Ståle Solbakken rested several key players, having already secured qualification. Their three group matches produced 15 goals, underlining both their attacking strength and defensive vulnerability.

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Coaches

Emerse Faé (Ivory Coast)

The former Ivorian international has transformed the Elephants into a disciplined and tactically flexible side since taking charge. Faé prefers a compact midfield, quick transitions and wide attacking play, while ensuring his team remains difficult to break down defensively.

Ståle Solbakken (Norway)

Solbakken has built Norway around a high-intensity attacking philosophy. His side presses aggressively, moves the ball quickly through midfield and relies heavily on the creativity of captain Martin Ødegaard and the finishing ability of Erling Haaland.

Expected Tactics

Ivory Coast

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Formation: 4-3-3

The Elephants are expected to defend in numbers before launching quick counter-attacks through Simon Adingra, Nicolas Pépé and highly-rated youngster Yan Diomande. Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré will be tasked with controlling midfield and disrupting Norway’s rhythm.

Norway

Formation: 4-3-3

Norway will likely dominate possession, with Martin Ødegaard dictating play from midfield while Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth provide support for Erling Haaland. Full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe are expected to push high up the pitch to stretch the Ivorian defence.

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Key Players

Ivory Coast

Franck Kessié – The captain’s leadership, tackling and passing will be vital.

Simon Adingra – A dangerous winger capable of unsettling Norway’s defence.

Yan Diomande – The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout stars with his pace and dribbling ability.

Evan Ndicka – Expected to marshal the defence against Haaland.

Norway

Erling Haaland – Norway’s biggest weapon, with four goals already in the tournament.

Martin Ødegaard – The captain provides creativity and supplies chances for Haaland.

Antonio Nusa – A direct winger capable of unlocking compact defences.

Alexander Sørloth – Offers an aerial threat and can occupy defenders to create space for Haaland.

Where the Match Could Be Won and Lost

The biggest battle will be between Haaland and Ivory Coast’s central defenders, particularly Evan Ndicka and Emmanuel Agbadou. If they can deny the Norwegian striker space inside the penalty area, Ivory Coast will significantly improve their chances.

Equally important will be the midfield contest. Kessié and Sangaré must prevent Ødegaard from dictating the tempo. Should Ødegaard find time on the ball, Norway’s attack becomes far more dangerous.

On the flanks, the duel between Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa promises to be one of the most exciting individual contests of the match, with both young wingers possessing exceptional pace and dribbling ability.

Team News

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Ivory Coast will be without defender Wilfried Singo because of a hamstring injury, although Evan Ndicka is available after recovering from injury.

Norway are expected to recall several players rested against France, including Haaland, Ødegaard, Antonio Nusa and Julian Ryerson.

Head-to-Head

The two countries have little competitive history against each other, making Tuesday’s encounter their most significant meeting to date.

Expert Predictions

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Most football analysts consider Norway slight favourites because of Haaland’s outstanding form and the team’s greater attacking firepower.

However, many believe Ivory Coast possess the physicality, organisation and pace to spring an upset if they can contain Norway’s star striker.

Prediction

The match is expected to be closely contested, with Ivory Coast likely to frustrate Norway for long periods through their disciplined defensive shape.

However, Norway’s superior attacking quality, led by Haaland and Ødegaard, could prove decisive.

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Predicted score: Norway 2-1 Ivory Coast (after 90 minutes).