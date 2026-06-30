Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says his nomination has been successfully submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), confirming his place on the party's ticket alongside its presidential candidate, Peter Obi....

Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says his nomination has been successfully submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), confirming his place on the party’s ticket alongside its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kwankwaso disclosed this in a statement shared on his official X handle after receiving the National Leader of the NDC, former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, at his Abuja residence.

According to the former Kano State governor, the meeting provided an opportunity to brief Dickson on his recent political consultations across the North-West geopolitical zone.

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“I took the opportunity to brief him on the highly productive engagements and consultations I have undertaken across the North West states, which have yielded very encouraging results,” Kwankwaso said.

He further revealed that Dickson confirmed the successful completion of the party’s nomination process.

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“HE Dickson confirmed the successful submission of my candidacy and also announced that my name has been duly uploaded on the INEC portal as the Vice Presidential candidate to His Excellency Peter Obi on the platform of our party,” he stated.

Kwankwaso expressed confidence in the party’s readiness for the political contest ahead, stressing that its leadership remains united and focused.

“We remain steadfast, united, and fully focused on the mission ahead,” he added.