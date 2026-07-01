Former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo is set to leave his position as Chief Football Executive of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) after the expiration of his three-year contract. This was reported by The Athletic on Tuesday. Emenalo, who also served as head of the league’s Player Acquisition Center of…...

Former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo is set to leave his position as Chief Football Executive of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) after the expiration of his three-year contract. This was reported by The Athletic on Tuesday.

Emenalo, who also served as head of the league’s Player Acquisition Center of Excellence (PACE), joined the SPL in 2023 and played a key role in the league’s transformation and global expansion.

During his tenure, the former Chelsea technical director oversaw the recruitment of several high-profile players to Saudi Arabia while driving efforts to reduce the league’s average age by attracting younger talent.

According to The Athletic, Emenalo is stepping down to be closer to his family, with interest in his services already emerging from clubs in Europe.

In a statement, the Saudi Pro League thanked Emenalo for his contributions.

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“The SPL extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Emenalo for his efforts during his time with the league, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.”

Reflecting on his time in Saudi Arabia, Emenalo described the league’s vision as ambitious from the outset.

“When I joined SPL’s transformation journey in 2023, what struck me most was the audacity of its ambition. We set out to do something few believed possible, on a timeline fewer still thought realistic,” Emenalo said in an exclusive statement to The Athletic. “During the period since, we have introduced and stewarded the standards and frameworks needed to pursue this audacious ambition seriously.

“This foundation is, to me, the achievement that matters most. There is, of course, still work to be done to develop the league and to grow football across Saudi Arabia; no undertaking of this scale is ever truly finished. But I believe I leave our league on a strong footing, well positioned for continued success.

“On a personal level, it has been a genuine pleasure to immerse myself in Saudi culture, to learn from it, and to experience the excitement of this adventure. I thank everyone who has supported and collaborated with me along the way, in particular the staff of the Saudi Pro League and the members of the football development department, whose excellence, resilience, and dedication were the driving force behind everything we achieved.

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“I am equally grateful to the presidents and sporting directors of SPL clubs, with whom I have had the great privilege to work. Their support, for me and for my staff, made our work both better and more impactful. I leave satisfied with the state of the league and with the vast improvement of the football ecosystem we have built together.”

Emenalo’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the Saudi Pro League’s rapid rise as one of the world’s fastest-growing football competitions.