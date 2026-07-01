Cape Verde has suspended its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries as part of sweeping immigration reforms aimed at strengthening border security and tightening entry requirements. This was reported by Federal Character. The new policy, introduced under Decree-Law No. 13/2025 and Decree No. 244/GMAI/2025, replaces the previous visa-on-arrival and…...

Cape Verde has suspended its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries as part of sweeping immigration reforms aimed at strengthening border security and tightening entry requirements. This was reported by Federal Character.

The new policy, introduced under Decree-Law No. 13/2025 and Decree No. 244/GMAI/2025, replaces the previous visa-on-arrival and digital EASE entry system with a mandatory consular visa process for affected travellers.

According to Federal Character, the government said the move is designed to enhance national security, improve immigration controls and curb irregular migration.

Under the revised rules, travellers from the affected countries must now obtain visas through Cape Verde’s embassies or consulates before departure, ending the option of securing entry authorisation on arrival.

In a statement, Cape Verde’s Directorate of Foreigners and Borders (DEF) explained that while travellers previously had the option of obtaining entry clearance through the digital EASE platform or at designated airports upon arrival, the system required more rigorous verification procedures.

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Authorities said automated approvals would now be replaced with formal visa screening through diplomatic missions, including mandatory in-person interviews before visas are issued.

The policy aligns with a broader global trend of tighter border controls and enhanced identity verification for international travellers.

Under the new regulations, travellers who arrive in Cape Verde without a valid visa endorsed in their passports risk being denied entry, deported or required to bear the cost of returning to their country of departure.

The reforms are expected to affect tourism, airline operations and last-minute travel plans across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, particularly for visitors who previously relied on simplified or short-notice travel arrangements.

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The affected countries include:

Africa (28): Algeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Tunisia.

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Asia and the Middle East (31): Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

The Americas and Caribbean (22): Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

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Europe and Oceania (10): Belarus, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Tuvalu.