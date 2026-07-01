The Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network has launched a 30-day national civic advocacy campaign aimed at mobilising Nigerians to confront rising insecurity, end abductions and strengthen community resilience across the country....

The Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network has launched a 30-day national civic advocacy campaign aimed at mobilising Nigerians to confront rising insecurity, end abductions and strengthen community resilience across the country.

The campaign, which runs from July 1 to July 30, is themed “Protect Nigerian Lives: End Abductions, Strengthen Communities and Stop the Politicisation of Insecurity”, with the slogan “Nigerian Lives Must Come First.”

According to the organisation, Nigeria is facing a worsening security crisis marked by abductions, violent extremism, attacks on schools and communities, organised criminality and growing threats to livelihoods.

PAVE Network said the situation requires more than public condemnation, stressing that it calls for coordinated civic action, responsible governance and sustained public engagement to address the country’s security challenges.

The organisation also cautioned that any move to establish state police should be accompanied by robust safeguards to prevent abuse, political interference, ethnic profiling and violations of human rights.

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It urged government, civil society organisations, communities and other stakeholders to work together to prioritise the protection of lives and strengthen efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.