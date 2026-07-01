The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of military veterans in recognition of their sacrifices in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during a meeting with…...

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of military veterans in recognition of their sacrifices in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during a meeting with a delegation of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion led by its Chairman, Ms. Grace Morenike Henry, in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Department, Chris Ugwuegbulam, Akume said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to ensuring that retired military personnel receive the support and recognition they deserve.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is proud of the Nigerian military, both serving and retired. Their sacrifices have laid the foundation for the peace and stability we enjoy today. As a government, we remain committed to ensuring that our veterans are treated with dignity, respect, and the care they deserve,” the SGF said.

He acknowledged the contributions of serving and retired members of the Armed Forces to national peace, stability and development, assuring the delegation that the concerns they raised would receive due attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issues raised will receive careful consideration in consultation with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government,” Akume stated.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda to implementing policies that promote the welfare of Nigerians who served the country with honour and distinction.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, called for sustained collaboration between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Legion to improve the welfare of veterans and support the families of fallen heroes.

According to him, the growing number of retired military personnel makes it necessary to reassess existing legislation governing the Nigerian Legion.

“The current realities require a fresh assessment of the legislation, as the number of retired military personnel has grown significantly over the years,” Kana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that modernising the Nigerian Legion Act would enable the organisation to better fulfil its statutory mandate while aligning its operations with present-day realities.

Kana described military veterans as “a critical national asset whose sacrifices and service to the nation deserve sustained recognition and support.”

He also traced the evolution of the Nigerian Legion, noting that it was originally established to cater for veterans of the Second World War before the Nigerian Legion Act was amended in 1977 to accommodate veterans of the Nigerian Civil War and personnel who participated in subsequent military operations within and outside the country.

Read Also: Akume Charges NUPRC, NALDA Boards on Governance, Accountability, Food Security

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Legion, its National Council Chairman, Ms. Grace Morenike Henry, appealed to the Federal Government to support legislative amendments that would strengthen the Nigerian Legion Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reviewing and modernising the Nigerian Legion Act would preserve the institutional foundations of the Nigerian Legion while updating obsolete provisions to reflect present-day realities,” she said.

Henry also advocated the establishment of a dedicated Federal Ministry of Veterans Affairs to coordinate policies on veterans’ welfare, pensions, healthcare, rehabilitation and reintegration.

She argued that such a ministry, similar to those in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, would provide more efficient and focused service delivery for retired military personnel while strengthening government support for veterans across the country.