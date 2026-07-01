Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Jigawa State to preside over the 2026 Jigawa Investment Summit, a major gathering aimed at attracting investors and boosting economic growth in the State....

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Jigawa State to preside over the 2026 Jigawa Investment Summit, a major gathering aimed at attracting investors and boosting economic growth in the State.

The Vice President was received at Dutse International Airport by Governor Umar Namadi alongside top government officials and other dignitaries. on arrival preparations reached their peak for the summit, which is expected to bring together business leaders, development partners, policymakers, and investors from across Nigeria and beyond.

The investment summit provides a platform for showcasing Jigawa’s economic potential in key sectors such as agriculture, solid minerals, renewable energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

The event is expected to strengthen public-private partnerships, create employment opportunities for young people, and support the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the nation’s economy and attract both local and foreign investments.

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Stakeholders say the summit will also highlight ongoing reforms and investment-friendly policies designed to improve the ease of doing business and accelerate sustainable development in Jigawa State.

The 2026 Jigawa Investment Summit is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic expansion, job creation, and industrial growth, positioning Jigawa as an emerging investment destination in northern Nigeria and contributing to the country’s broader economic development agenda.