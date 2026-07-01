The Ondo State Police Command has rescued a 61-year-old woman who was abducted by armed men in Owo and recovered her stolen vehicle following a gun battle with the suspects....

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued a 61-year-old woman who was abducted by armed men in Owo and recovered her stolen vehicle following a gun battle with the suspects.

The Command said the victim, Mrs Modupe Oladele, was rescued after a swift response by operatives following the incident, which occurred in the early hours of June 23, 2026.

According to the Police, the Divisional Police Officer of B Division, Owo, received a distress call at about 2:50 a.m. that armed hoodlums had broken into the woman’s residence, abducted her at gunpoint and fled with her Toyota Matrix vehicle bearing registration number WWW-434-AG.

The DPO immediately mobilised operatives, who tracked the fleeing suspects to the outskirts of Ojana Phase 3, where a gun battle ensued.

The Police said the suspects were forced to abandon the victim and the stolen vehicle after they were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the operatives.

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The attackers reportedly fled into the surrounding bush, with some believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange.

Items recovered from the scene included two expended cartridges, a sandal believed to have been abandoned by one of the fleeing suspects and a torchlight.

The Command said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang, while the case has been transferred to the appropriate investigative unit for further investigation and prosecution.

Commissioner of Police Felix Ohagwu commended the operatives for their gallantry and swift response, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting the Police by providing timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and the arrest of criminal elements.