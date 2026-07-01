President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to advancing digital trade and economic integration across Africa....

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing digital trade and economic integration across Africa.

In a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, the President welcomed delegates to the 2026 AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum in Lagos.

https://x.com/officialABAT/status/2072257380671181075

President Tinubu said the forum, themed “Digital Trade for a Connected African Market,” marks a crucial step towards translating the African Continental Free Trade Area into tangible economic opportunities.

He said Nigeria is driving reforms through the National Single Window to simplify trade and reduce costs, while the B’Odogwu platform is modernising customs operations and speeding up cargo clearance.

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The President added that Nigeria, alongside Kenya and Morocco, is piloting the AfCFTA’s ADAPT framework to connect digital trade systems across the continent.

President Tinubu said Nigeria will continue working with other African countries to build a more connected, competitive and prosperous African market through digital trade.