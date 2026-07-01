Liverpool have completed the signing of highly rated French defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth up to £60 million. The Premier League champions confirmed the arrival of the 20-year-old centre-back on Wednesday after agreeing to pay an initial £55 million, with a further £5 million in performance-related…...

Liverpool have completed the signing of highly rated French defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal worth up to £60 million.

The Premier League champions confirmed the arrival of the 20-year-old centre-back on Wednesday after agreeing to pay an initial £55 million, with a further £5 million in performance-related add-ons.

Jacquet has signed a five-year contract at Anfield, with the agreement including an option to extend his stay by a further year.

The transfer ends Liverpool’s long pursuit of the France Under-21 international, with the Reds reportedly fending off interest from Bayern Munich and Chelsea to secure one of Europe’s most promising young defenders.

Read Also: JUST IN: Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website after completing the move, Jacquet said: “I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here. I am very happy. When I see the facilities, I can see myself there. I feel good here and I am very excited to get started. For me it’s a big dream, it’s a big club. A club like Liverpool, it’s a big dream for me.”

The move comes after a difficult period for the young defender, who suffered a serious shoulder injury shortly after the initial agreement with Liverpool was reached in January.

He is expected to compete for a place in Liverpool’s defence alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and fellow young defender Giovanni Leoni under head coach Andoni Iraola.