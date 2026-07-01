Street-pop singer Portable and actor Charles Okocha are set to renew their rivalry in a celebrity boxing rematch scheduled for July 31 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The bout, tagged “Unfinished Business,” was announced by Balmoral Promotions in a post on its official Instagram page. According to…...

Street-pop singer Portable and actor Charles Okocha are set to renew their rivalry in a celebrity boxing rematch scheduled for July 31 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The bout, tagged “Unfinished Business,” was announced by Balmoral Promotions in a post on its official Instagram page.

According to the organisers, the event will also feature a showdown between Agbaje and Musa, promising an action-packed night of celebrity boxing.

“Africa, the stage is set. Now, we settle the score. Portable. Charles Okocha. Agbaje. Musa. Four fighters. One ring. No more talk,” the post read.

The rematch comes after Portable suffered his first defeat in celebrity boxing.

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At Chaos in the Ring 4, held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, the singer lost to streamer Carter Efe via a unanimous 30-27 decision after three rounds, ending his unbeaten record and costing him his celebrity boxing title.

Before the defeat, Portable had established himself as one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s celebrity boxing scene, recording victories over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington to claim two championship belts.

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The rivalry between Portable and Okocha dates back to 2023 when the singer accused the actor of defrauding him of about N40 million in a business deal, sparking a feud that eventually spilled into the boxing ring.

The dispute moved from social media to the ring at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island.

Portable emerged victorious in their first meeting after four rounds, dominating the opening round with aggressive attacks before Okocha responded strongly in the second.

Both fighters appeared visibly fatigued by the fourth round and were unable to continue, with Portable eventually declared the winner and awarded the championship belt.

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Okocha, however, disputed the result and has repeatedly called for a rematch, insisting the outcome did not accurately reflect the contest.

The July 31 showdown presents Okocha with another opportunity to avenge the defeat, while Portable will be aiming to bounce back from his recent loss to Carter Efe and re-establish his reputation in celebrity boxing.