Street-hop artiste Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has complained about his defeat to content creator Carter Efe, alleging foul play following their celebrity boxing clash in Lagos. Carter Efe had secured a unanimous decision victory over Portable at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held at Balmoral Hall,…...

Street-hop artiste Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has complained about his defeat to content creator Carter Efe, alleging foul play following their celebrity boxing clash in Lagos.

Carter Efe had secured a unanimous decision victory over Portable at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, marking the singer’s first loss in the celebrity boxing arena.

Reacting in a series of posts on his Instagram story, Portable accused organisers of failing to properly score the punches he landed during the bout, insisting the result did not reflect his performance.

He also demanded for N200m which he claimed is his “stream money”.

“I was robbed. Carter Efe was wrestling while I was throwing punches. He was strangling with his long hands and height. I threw him many punches. Why didn’t you people count them? Any blow that I threw at him ought to count, even if it meets him on the shoulder or hand. And to the organisers, I want my stream money amounting to about N200 million. Just give me my money before I cause trouble,” he said.

The ‘Zazzu’ crooner also questioned the fairness of the match-up, pointing to the physical advantage of his opponent.

“Carter Efe was just holding my neck. I was punching him, too, but you people are not talking about that. They knew he was tall and had long hands, but still put him in a boxing match with me,” he added.

The bout, which followed weeks of online exchanges between the two entertainers, ended with all three judges scoring in favour of Carter Efe after a largely one-sided contest.

Portable, who had previously recorded wins in celebrity exhibition fights against Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington, had entered the contest as favourite but struggled to match Efe’s reach and composure in the ring.