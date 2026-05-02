Comedian Carter Efe claimed a convincing victory over street-pop star Portable in his boxing debut at Chaos in the Ring 4, earning a unanimous decision after three energetic rounds. All three judges scored the bout 30–27 in favour of Efe, who effectively used his height and reach advantage to dictate…...

Comedian Carter Efe claimed a convincing victory over street-pop star Portable in his boxing debut at Chaos in the Ring 4, earning a unanimous decision after three energetic rounds.

All three judges scored the bout 30–27 in favour of Efe, who effectively used his height and reach advantage to dictate the contest.

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Despite Portable’s aggressive bursts and a moment that saw Efe knocked down, the comedian maintained composure and controlled the pace for most of the fight.

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The bout, held before a lively crowd of celebrities and fans, drew high-profile attendees including Timaya, D’Banj, and Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface, adding glamour to the increasingly popular celebrity boxing scene.

Efe’s victory earned him the event’s celebrity belt, a share of the ₦50 million prize purse, and an additional reward of a German visa courtesy of Boniface.

The bout further underscores the growing appeal of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, blending entertainment and sport in a format that continues to attract wide public attention.