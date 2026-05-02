Comedian Carter Efe claimed a convincing victory over street-pop star Portable in his boxing debut at Chaos in the Ring 4, earning a unanimous decision after three energetic rounds.
All three judges scored the bout 30–27 in favour of Efe, who effectively used his height and reach advantage to dictate the contest.
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Despite Portable’s aggressive bursts and a moment that saw Efe knocked down, the comedian maintained composure and controlled the pace for most of the fight.
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The bout, held before a lively crowd of celebrities and fans, drew high-profile attendees including Timaya, D’Banj, and Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface, adding glamour to the increasingly popular celebrity boxing scene.
Efe’s victory earned him the event’s celebrity belt, a share of the ₦50 million prize purse, and an additional reward of a German visa courtesy of Boniface.
The bout further underscores the growing appeal of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, blending entertainment and sport in a format that continues to attract wide public attention.