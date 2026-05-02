Air Peace has clarified the circumstances surrounding the disruption of its London Gatwick to Lagos flight on May 1, 2026, dismissing claims that passengers were abandoned without communication or care. In a statement issued by its management on Friday, the airline said the affected flight suffered a bird strike, describing…...

Air Peace has clarified the circumstances surrounding the disruption of its London Gatwick to Lagos flight on May 1, 2026, dismissing claims that passengers were abandoned without communication or care.

In a statement issued by its management on Friday, the airline said the affected flight suffered a bird strike, describing it as a “force majeure” event that required the immediate grounding of the aircraft for safety checks in line with international aviation standards.

The airline stressed that safety considerations informed its decision, noting that it would not operate any aircraft without full clearance.

According to the statement, passengers were duly informed of the development and the subsequent cancellation of the flight, while arrangements were made to cater for their welfare, including hotel accommodation.

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READ ALSO: Funke Akindele Slams Air Peace Over Gatwick Airport Delay

“Following this development, affected passengers were promptly informed of the incident and the cancellation of the service, and arrangements were made for their comfort, including hotel accommodation at the Hilton Hotel in London, Gatwick as well as necessary transit coordination.”

Air Peace, however, explained that additional operational challenges, including airport congestion and delays from ground handling services, affected the timely retrieval of passengers’ baggage and slowed down transfers to hotels.

“It is important to note that baggage handling at international airports is managed by designated ground handling companies, operating within strict airport procedures and regulatory protocols. As such, Air Peace does not exercise direct control over these processes,” the airline said.

The company maintained that at no time were passengers abandoned, adding that communication was sustained throughout the disruption.

“At no point were passengers abandoned. Communication was maintained with all affected passengers, and every effort was made to ensure their welfare throughout the disruption.”

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It further confirmed that all affected passengers were offered accommodation at the Hilton London Gatwick, while efforts are ongoing to deploy another aircraft to complete the journey.

Air Peace acknowledged that flight disruptions can be distressing but urged the public to understand the complexities of aviation operations, especially in emergency situations.

“However, it is important to emphasise that aviation operations are not ‘plug and play.’

“They involve multiple stakeholders, layered safety protocols, and strict regulatory compliance, particularly in situations involving force majeure events such as bird strikes.”

The airline also criticised what it described as unfair backlash over the incident, insisting that timely updates were provided by the flight captain and that proactive measures were taken to ensure passenger safety and care.

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Air Peace reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety, comfort, and service delivery, while appreciating customers for their patience and understanding.

TVC News had earlier reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele condemned Air Peace over what she described as poor handling of a prolonged flight delay that left passengers stranded for hours at London’s Gatwick Airport.

Akindele, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing filmmakers, was among travellers affected by the disruption which reportedly began around 6:30 am on Friday.

Passengers were initially informed that the delay was caused by a bird strike involving the aircraft, an incident that typically requires safety inspections before clearance for departure.

However, hours after the announcement, passengers were still stranded at the airport without access to their luggage or clear communication on onward arrangements.