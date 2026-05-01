He said, “The update signifies INEC’s recognition of PRP’s new leadership following the successful convention.

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The recognition follows a period of internal tension within the PRP, marked by claims of factional activity and counter-claims by party officials, who repeatedly insisted the party remained united.

The delay in regulatory update had raised questions about the status of its leadership structure.

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“It is important to categorically state that there is no such thing as a faction within the PRP, the claims are baseless,” Ishaq said.

At the convention, the PRP, one of Nigeria’s oldest surviving political parties, elected Baba-Ahmed as National Chairman, alongside other members of the National Working Committee.

Other key officials elected include Mallam Buhari Haruna as Deputy National Chairman (North), Comrade Muhammed Bello Ishaq as National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Nanven as National Organising Secretary, Patrick Ochuka as National Financial Secretary, Yunusa Bayawo as National Treasurer, Mallam Musa Buba as National Auditor, and Ozu Important Fredrick as National Youth Leader.

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Zonal representatives were also inaugurated, with Abubakar Hamanjoda emerging as National Vice Chairman (North East), Abba Namatazu (North West), Ifeanyi Peter Okafor (South East), and Olajide Wolimoh (South West), among others.

With the update, the PRP now joins the list of parties with fully recognised national leadership on INEC’s platform.