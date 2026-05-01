The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against what he described as desperate moves by some opposition elements seeking to undermine the country’s democratic process. Governor Sani stated this while receiving the Presidential Media Team led by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President…...

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against what he described as desperate moves by some opposition elements seeking to undermine the country’s democratic process.

Governor Sani stated this while receiving the Presidential Media Team led by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, who visited to inspect the ongoing federal and state projects in Kaduna State.

In a Friday statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director of Information and Public Relations, State House, Abuja, the Kaduna governor, while speaking at a state banquet held in honour of the visiting team, warned against “self-serving narratives” aimed at truncating democracy, insisting that Nigerians must collectively safeguard the nation’s democratic gains.

“Some of us lost our freedoms. We went to detention. We fought for this democracy,” Sani said, recalling the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists and journalists, including Bagauda Kaltho and Dele Giwa, who paid the ultimate price during military rule.

The Kaduna Governor praised members of the Presidential Media Team, particularly Bayo Onanuga, Sunday Dare, and Tunde Rahman, for their continued efforts in promoting democratic ideals and communicating government policies.

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The team, led by Onanuga, is currently on an inspection tour of key federal government projects across the North-West, under the auspices of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative.

During the visit, the team inspected several landmark projects, including the 35-kilometre Gadan-Gayam, Gwaraji, and Kujama roads linking 76 farming communities across Igabi, Kajuru, and Chikun Local Government Areas; a multi-billion-naira Skills Acquisition Centre; and the 300-bed capacity Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital.

Other members of the delegation included senior presidential aides such as Otega Ogra and Tope Ajayi, alongside officials from the Federal Ministries of Transportation and Works.

At the banquet, Onanuga described the transformation in Kaduna as a direct outcome of improved funding to subnational governments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that the scale of development across the state reflects the effective deployment of increased allocations arising from the administration’s fiscal reforms.

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“Governor Uba Sani has effectively leveraged these resources to address critical infrastructure gaps and improve the quality of life for residents,” Onanuga said.

He added that communities that had lacked access roads for decades were now being opened up, boosting economic activities and connectivity.

“When I return to Abuja, I will tell Mr President that the money his government has been giving to states is being put to work in Kaduna,” he said.

The tour also featured an inspection of the Kaduna–Kano segment of the Kaduna-Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi Railway project.

Project Desk Officer at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abdullahi Yakubu, disclosed that the Kaduna–Kano section of the rail line has reached 68 per cent completion.

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According to him, the 203-kilometre rail corridor is progressing steadily, with significant work ongoing on a major bridge linking Rigasa to the Afaka-Mando axis—considered critical to ensuring seamless connectivity to Zaria.

He expressed optimism that the project would be completed by December 2026, in line with the Federal Government’s broader plan to expand the national rail network and enhance transportation efficiency.