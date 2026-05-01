President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared insecurity and poverty as national emergencies to tackle threats to jobs, productivity, and ensure Nigeria’s overall stability. Delivering his 2026 Workers’ Day celebration speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Friday, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared insecurity and poverty as national emergencies to tackle threats to jobs, productivity, and ensure Nigeria’s overall stability.

Delivering his 2026 Workers’ Day celebration speech at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Friday, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the challenges will continue to erode livelihoods and weaken economic confidence if not urgently tackled.

“There cannot be decent work where workers fear for their lives or where wages cannot feed a family,” Tinubu said, aligning his message with the global May Day theme on the Decent Work Agenda of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The President, while acknowledging that insecurity and poverty remain “significant obstacles,” assured that his administration is confronting both through coordinated and sustained actions.

Tinubu noted that the government has initiated measures to address insecurity while simultaneously creating employment opportunities, citing the Community Protection Guards Initiative, which has recruited 45,000 young Nigerians to secure communities.

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Tinubu outlined the ongoing economic and social interventions under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including expanded cash transfer programmes reaching about 15 million vulnerable households, with an estimated 7.5 million Nigerians lifted out of poverty.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the SGF on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the President further disclosed that major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline, have collectively generated over 600,000 jobs across the country.

Describing insecurity and poverty as “hydra-headed challenges,” Tinubu said they have been elevated to emergency status because of their far-reaching impact on productivity, livelihoods, and the confidence of both workers and employers.

He stressed that the Decent Work Agenda is not merely an international framework but a national imperative tied to his administration’s vision of a country where hard work is rewarded and opportunities are accessible to all.

Despite the challenges, the President maintained that the government is not relenting, noting that targeted policies across agriculture, infrastructure, small businesses, and social protection are laying the foundation for inclusive growth.

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According to him, interventions such as the National Agricultural Growth Scheme-Agro-pocket (NAGS-AP), dry season farming programmes, mechanisation drives, and post-harvest management initiatives are boosting food security and rural employment.

He added that 10,000 Agro-Rangers deployed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps across 19 states are helping to secure farmers and agricultural investments from banditry.

On workers’ welfare, Tinubu said the administration has implemented a new national minimum wage, cleared pension arrears, and reintroduced gratuity payments effective January 2026.

He also revealed that over 800,000 informal sector workers have been enrolled in the micro pension scheme, while small businesses are benefiting from a N200 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) support fund.

Addressing organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the President urged restraint in industrial disputes, emphasising dialogue as the preferred mechanism for resolving grievances.

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“Strike should be the last resort, not the first,” he said, calling for sustained collaboration between government and labour unions to achieve lasting reforms.

Tinubu commended the efforts and sacrifices of security personnel, linking improved safety directly to job creation and economic growth, and acknowledging those who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, the President expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges, promising a future where decent work becomes a reality for all citizens.

“To you, our dear workers, your welfare remains a priority. We are committed to improving working conditions, promoting fair wages, and ensuring that every Nigerian worker enjoys dignity, safety and equal opportunity in the workplace,” he said.