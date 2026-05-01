Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt congratulatory message for the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, ahead of his 60th birthday celebration. In a Friday statement personally signed by him, Tinubu described Idris, who will be 60 on the 2nd of May, as an excellent communicator and public…...

Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt congratulatory message for the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, ahead of his 60th birthday celebration.

In a Friday statement personally signed by him, Tinubu described Idris, who will be 60 on the 2nd of May, as an excellent communicator and public relations executive.

He said, “I heartily congratulate Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, on his 60th birthday on May 2, 2026.

“Mohammed is an excellent communicator, public relations executive, and media leader who has brought finesse, credibility, and gravitas to public communication in our administration.”

President Tinubu noted that Idris’s “reputation precedes him”, adding that “he has been at the forefront of the media and public relations industry as the founder and publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and as the chairman of a successful public relations consultancy and broadcast media outfit.”

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Tinubu further stated that Idris’s role as general secretary of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) before his appointment as Minister of Information distinguished him as a patriot and valued partner in nation-building.

The President said, “I commend Mohammed for his diligence, brilliance and doggedness in communicating the achievements, policies, and programmes of our administration.

“He has been steadfast in disseminating the message of Renewed Hope throughout the nation, and I encourage him to keep up the good work.”

“As Mohammed celebrates this milestone birthday, I join his family and friends in wishing him more years of good health and strength as he continues to serve the nation,” the President Concluded.