Lagos businessman and socialite Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money has reaffirmed his pledge of N50 million to comedian Carter Efe following his victory over street-hop artiste Habeeb Okikiola known as Portable at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos. The bout, held on Friday night at Balmoral…...

Lagos businessman and socialite Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money has reaffirmed his pledge of N50 million to comedian Carter Efe following his victory over street-hop artiste Habeeb Okikiola known as Portable at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos.

The bout, held on Friday night at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, saw Carter Efe secure a unanimous decision win over Portable after three rounds of celebrity boxing action.

Speaking after the fight, E-Money confirmed he would fulfil his promise, declaring: “You know we put our money where our mouth is, and so congratulations Carter on your win. N50 million for you.”

READ ALSO: Carter Efe Trounces Portable In Chaos In The Ring Bout

The event promoter and CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, Ezekiel Adamu, said the show met expectations.

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“We promised Chaos in the Ring and we have delivered very entertaining fights tonight. There is more coming, thanks to everyone that made this a success and to the fighters for the great display,” he said.

The fight capped weeks of online exchanges between the two entertainers, with Portable boasting ahead of the contest: “I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you and I beat them. I will beat you now.”

Carter Efe, however, dismissed the threat, responding: “One punch and you fall.”

Inside the ring, Efe controlled proceedings from the outset, using his height advantage to land cleaner punches, including uppercuts and body shots, while Portable relied on aggressive but erratic swings.

As the fight progressed, Efe’s precision proved decisive, with judges scoring the bout 27-30 in his favour to hand him a clear unanimous decision victory.

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In the co-main event, Godday Appah emerged as the new WBO Africa cruiserweight champion after defeating Ezra Arenyeka by split decision in a contest described as a symbolic “WBO Peace Fight” between Niger Delta communities.

Also on the night, Basit Adebayo claimed the WBO Africa title with a unanimous decision victory over former WABU champion Loren Japhet.

The event drew significant attention as a blend of entertainment and boxing, with Carter Efe’s victory marking a major win against the more experienced Portable, who had previously won celebrity bouts against Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington.