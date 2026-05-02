The assault on a Catholic nun in Jerusalem has triggered strong condemnation from authorities, religious leaders and the international community, with the arrest of the suspect and the suspected motive now at the centre of attention. The incident occurred near the revered Mount Zion area, close to the Cenacle, a…...

The assault on a Catholic nun in Jerusalem has triggered strong condemnation from authorities, religious leaders and the international community, with the arrest of the suspect and the suspected motive now at the centre of attention.

The incident occurred near the revered Mount Zion area, close to the Cenacle, a site of deep significance in Christianity.

According to reports from Sky News, the nun—identified as a member of the French Biblical and Archaeological School—was walking alone when she was suddenly attacked from behind.

Police say the assailant, a 36-year-old Jewish man, forcefully pushed the nun to the ground and kicked her repeatedly before a bystander intervened.

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The victim sustained facial injuries but did not suffer life-threatening harm, and has since received medical attention.

Israeli authorities moved quickly, arresting the suspect shortly after the attack.

While his name has not been publicly disclosed, officials confirmed he is in custody and is being interrogated.

Law enforcement agencies have indicated that the case is being treated seriously, with the possibility of it being a religiously motivated hate crime under active investigation.

The motive behind the attack has drawn particular concern.

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Investigators believe the assault may have been driven by religious extremism, pointing to both the identity of the victim and the symbolic location where the incident occurred.

The suspect was reportedly dressed in religious attire, adding to fears of rising sectarian hostility.

In a firm response, Israeli police reiterated a zero-tolerance policy toward violence targeting religious figures, vowing that the perpetrator would face the full extent of the law.

Authorities emphasised that such acts threaten not only individuals but also the fragile coexistence within the city.

The reaction from government officials was swift and unequivocal.

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Israel’s foreign ministry condemned the attack as a “shameful act” and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting freedom of worship and ensuring the safety of all religious communities.

Religious leaders also voiced alarm.

Father Olivier Poquillon, head of the institution where the nun is based, described the assault as deeply troubling and reflective of a wider pattern of hostility against Christian clergy in the region.

Christian groups echoed this sentiment, warning of an increase in harassment incidents in recent times.

International reactions further amplified the gravity of the situation. French diplomatic representatives called for a thorough investigation and accountability, stressing the need to safeguard religious minorities and maintain the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem.

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The attack has once again spotlighted underlying tensions in the city, where faith, identity and politics intersect.

While violent incidents of this nature remain relatively rare, the circumstances surrounding this case—particularly the suspected motive—have raised fresh concerns about security and tolerance.

As investigations continue, authorities face growing pressure to ensure justice is served and to take concrete steps to prevent similar incidents, reinforcing confidence among religious communities living and worshipping in Jerusalem.