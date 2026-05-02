President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chief Pius Akinyelure, his longtime friend, ally, and former Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, on his 84th birthday on May 2, 2026. The President joins family and friends of the former National Vice Chairman, Southwest of the All Progressives Congress, in saluting him…...

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chief Pius Akinyelure, his longtime friend, ally, and former Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, on his 84th birthday on May 2, 2026.

The President joins family and friends of the former National Vice Chairman, Southwest of the All Progressives Congress, in saluting him for his professional accomplishments and contributions to Nigeria and Ondo State.

The relationship between President Tinubu and Akinyelure dates back over 40 years.

A certified accountant, Akinyelure was the President’s boss at Mobil Nigeria Limited, serving as Executive Director of Finance and External Relations. The President retired at Mobil as treasurer.

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With extensive experience in finance and management, Akinyelure worked for over 30 years in the oil sector, beginning with a stint at ExxonMobil before joining Mobil Nigeria.

President Tinubu remarks: “My path with Chief Akinyelure first crossed in ExxonMobil before he later became my boss at Mobil Nigeria. Our relationship later blossomed into friendship.

“Today, Chief Akinyelure is not just my friend and brother, he is a partner, associate and confidante.

“I commend him for his support and friendship over the years, his candour and exceptional foresight. I salute him for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria, the oil industry, to our governing APC, our Renewed Hope Administration and our fledgling democracy.

“I congratulate him on this birthday and wish him good health and more years of continued service to Ondo state and the country.”