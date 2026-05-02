Julius Malema has defended his stance on the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, insisting he would never support actions that could endanger human life, particularly that of a pregnant woman. Speaking on the issue, Malema said he would not remove a pregnant woman from a clinic on the…...

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), during the Economic Freedom Fighters party manifesto launch in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. South Africa's ruling party looks set to lose its outright majority inÊnational electionsÊfor the first time since 1994, while support for the populist Economic Freedom Fighters may rise, an Ipsos poll found.ÊPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Julius Malema has defended his stance on the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, insisting he would never support actions that could endanger human life, particularly that of a pregnant woman.

Speaking on the issue, Malema said he would not remove a pregnant woman from a clinic on the basis that she is not South African, warning that such a decision could have fatal consequences for both mother and child. He stressed that forcing a woman to give birth outside a medical facility could result in tragedy.

He argued that no one should take pride in actions that could lead to the loss of life, stating that he could not justify a situation where a child dies as a result of being denied care. According to him, such an outcome would be morally indefensible.

Malema’s remarks come amid ongoing debates in South Africa over access to public services for foreign nationals, particularly in the healthcare sector, where tensions have occasionally flared.

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His comments appear to emphasise a humanitarian perspective, placing the value of human life above questions of nationality or immigration status.

The statement has since drawn mixed reactions, with some supporting his position as a necessary defence of basic human rights, while others argue for stricter controls on access to public services.