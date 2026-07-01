England will look to continue their quest for a second FIFA World Cup title when they face DR Congo in the Round of 32 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel’s side advanced as winners of Group L despite failing to fully convince with their performances, while DR Congo…...

England will look to continue their quest for a second FIFA World Cup title when they face DR Congo in the Round of 32 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side advanced as winners of Group L despite failing to fully convince with their performances, while DR Congo booked a historic place in the knockout rounds after finishing as the tournament’s highest-ranked third-placed team.

England entered their final group match against Panama already assured of progression following favourable results elsewhere, but still needed a positive result to secure top spot ahead of Croatia and Ghana.

After a sluggish first half, the Three Lions found another gear in the second period as Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock before Harry Kane added a second to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory. The goal saw Kane become England’s all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

Although England have not been at their fluent best in the tournament, Tuchel’s men remain unbeaten in competitive matches under the German, recording 10 wins and one draw in 11 games. Only Ron Greenwood and Roy Hodgson enjoyed longer unbeaten competitive starts as England managers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: Tuchel Dismisses Heat Concerns as England Begin World Cup Preparations

DR Congo, meanwhile, are enjoying their best-ever World Cup campaign. After opening the tournament with a draw against Portugal and losing narrowly to Colombia, the Leopards came from behind to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 and secure a place in the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Trailing early to Eldor Shomurodov’s strike, Sebastien Desabre’s men responded brilliantly in the second half, with Yoane Wissa scoring twice and Fiston Mayele also getting on the scoresheet.

Competing under the DR Congo name for the first time at a World Cup, the Leopards have already surpassed their previous best performance, having exited the 1974 tournament as Zaire without winning a match.

Team News

England will be without defender Jarell Quansah after he suffered an ankle injury against Panama, while Reece James also remains unavailable.

Djed Spence is expected to start at right-back, with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford likely to retain their places on the wings behind captain Harry Kane.

For DR Congo, head coach Sebastien Desabre has no fresh injury concerns and could revert to his preferred 5-3-2 formation after switching systems against Uzbekistan.

Steve Kapuadi is expected to return to the defence, while experienced striker Cedric Bakambu is likely to partner Brentford forward Yoane Wissa despite Fiston Mayele’s impressive display in the final group game.

Possible Starting Line-ups

ADVERTISEMENT

England: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

DR Congo: Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu.

Prediction

DR Congo have impressed with their defensive discipline and resilience throughout the tournament, conceding just once against both Portugal and Colombia. However, England possess superior quality across the pitch, and with the creativity of Jude Bellingham and the goalscoring instincts of Harry Kane, the Three Lions should have enough to progress.

Prediction: England 2-0 DR Congo.