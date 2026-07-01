The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service to improve Nigeria's identity management system and digital service delivery....

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service to improve Nigeria’s identity management system and digital service delivery.

Coker-Odusote made this known after receiving the Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, on a courtesy visit.

She said both agencies held productive discussions on deepening cooperation to strengthen Nigeria’s identity management ecosystem, improve digital service delivery and promote greater inclusion for all Nigerians.

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According to the NIMC Director-General, the partnership is expected to enhance access to identity services and support the Federal Government’s drive towards a more efficient and inclusive digital governance framework.