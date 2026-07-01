President Bola Tinubu has announced what he describes as the most far-reaching reforms to the National Youth Service Corps since its establishment in 1973....

President Bola Tinubu has announced what he describes as the most far-reaching reforms to the National Youth Service Corps since its establishment in 1973.

In a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, the President said the reforms, approved by the Federal Executive Council on Monday, are designed to transform the NYSC into a platform for skills development, entrepreneurship and national productivity.

President Tinubu says the reforms are aimed at repositioning the NYSC from a mobilisation scheme into a national development platform that equips young Nigerians with practical skills for employment and enterprise.

Under the new framework, the orientation course will run for six weeks instead of the current duration. It will combine civic responsibility, leadership and personal development with career readiness, entrepreneurship, digital and financial literacy, as well as specialised training based on each corps member’s academic background and career path.

The specialised tracks will cover agriculture, health, education, technology, law, public service, infrastructure, the green economy, enterprise, the creative economy and paramilitary or security services.

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The President also announced new measures to improve the safety of corps members, saying deployment to security-challenged states will be based on risk assessments and will prioritise indigenes, residents and graduates of institutions within affected states or neighbouring states in the same geopolitical zone.

He added that the call-up process will become technology-driven, while primary assignments will be aligned with corps members’ qualifications and career interests.

President Tinubu further disclosed that the NYSC will now be headed by a civilian Director-General, supported by three Executive Directors, including one from the military or paramilitary services responsible for security.

He said orientation camps will be assessed under a national grading framework, while the Passing-Out Parade will be renamed a Graduation Ceremony to reflect the enhanced training corps members will receive.

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The President has directed the Federal Ministries of Youth Development and Justice to begin the process of amending the NYSC Act to give legal backing to the reforms.