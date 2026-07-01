Troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnap victims during a routine patrol in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State....

Troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnap victims during a routine patrol in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Army said the rescue took place on June 29, 2026, when troops deployed at Unguwan Doka intercepted six victims wandering in the bush after escaping from their abductors.

The rescued victims were identified as Mrs Umaima Isiaku, 30, Amina Isiaku, 16, Safiya Isiaku, 15, Ramatu Suleiman, 30, Muhammad Shehu, 4, and Ibrahim Suleiman, 2.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2071956528534315111

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According to the Army, preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were abducted by armed bandits from Unguwan Lado in Kankara Local Government Area on June 22, 2026.

Following the rescue, the troops administered first aid, provided food and other immediate necessities before reuniting the victims with their families.

Commander of the 17 Brigade, Ishaya Ibrahim, reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements.

He also assured residents that the Nigerian Army would continue efforts to protect lives and property across its area of responsibility.