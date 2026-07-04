The Nigeria Police Force has secured the conviction of two men prosecuted for terrorism-related offences following their arrest in a major arms trafficking operation in Katsina State, with a Federal High Court sentencing them to 20 years' imprisonment....

The Nigeria Police Force has secured the conviction of two men prosecuted for terrorism-related offences following their arrest in a major arms trafficking operation in Katsina State, with a Federal High Court sentencing them to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The Force disclosed this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Anietie Iniedu on Friday, saying the convictions underscore its commitment to ensuring that criminal investigations lead to successful prosecution and justice.

According to the statement, the convicts, Abdussalam Muhammad and Aminu Mamman, were arrested by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command in September 2025 along the Ingawa–Karkarku Road while allegedly transporting a cache of prohibited firearms and ammunition intended for criminal elements.

Police said exhibits recovered during the operation included one PKT machine gun, 230 rounds of PKT ammunition, 1,663 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm AK-47 ammunition, as well as the vehicle used to transport the weapons.

Following investigations, the suspects were arraigned before the Federal High Court, Katsina Judicial Division, in Charge No. FHC/KT/84C/2025 on a five-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession and transportation of prohibited firearms and ammunition, rendering support to terrorists and acts preparatory to terrorism.

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The offences were said to be contrary to the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act.

The police said the prosecution presented witnesses and tendered documentary and material evidence during the trial, after which the court found both defendants guilty on all counts.

According to the statement, each convict was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on Count One and 20 years’ imprisonment on each of Counts Two to Five.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the investigators and prosecution team for securing the convictions.

He said the successful prosecution demonstrated the Force’s resolve to tackle terrorism and illegal arms trafficking across the country.

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The statement quoted the IGP as reiterating “the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to combating terrorism, disrupting the illicit proliferation of arms, and ensuring that all persons involved in acts threatening Nigeria’s national security are brought to justice.”