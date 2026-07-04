Pop music icon Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce have officially married in a lavish ceremony in New York City, with comedian Adam Sandler officiating the high-profile event. Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the wedding to the BBC on Friday, ending speculations surrounding the couple’s relationship. The…...

Pop music icon Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce have officially married in a lavish ceremony in New York City, with comedian Adam Sandler officiating the high-profile event.

Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the wedding to the BBC on Friday, ending speculations surrounding the couple’s relationship.

The ceremony, held at Madison Square Garden, drew an array of Hollywood celebrities and prompted extensive security measures, with parts of Midtown Manhattan temporarily closed to traffic as guests arrived.

Among those in attendance were actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone and model Gigi Hadid.

According to Paine, the couple opted against having traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honour, while retired National Football League player Jason Kelce stood as the groom’s best man.

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She also disclosed that both the bride and groom wore Christian Dior outfits created by the fashion house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

“This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,” Paine said, adding that the couple wore custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes, while the bride completed her look with Cartier jewellery.

Wedding festivities began on Thursday with a smaller gathering attended by about 100 guests. A permit filed with New York City authorities described the event as a “pre-party.”

Friday’s main ceremony transformed Madison Square Garden into a heavily secured venue, with large tents erected outside the arena to shield guests from public view as a convoy of blacked-out SUVs transported invitees into the complex.

The venue also illuminated giant signs reading “JUST&T MARRIED,” a tribute to the newlyweds’ first names.

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Outside the arena, hundreds of fans gathered throughout the day despite the heavy police presence and warm weather. While some sang Swift’s hit songs and wore merchandise from her concerts, others climbed nearby scaffolding in hopes of catching a glimpse of the celebrations.